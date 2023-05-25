Sony released the PS5 exclusive streaming mobile phone Project Q and true wireless headset PS earbuds

PlayStation

At the latest PlayStation Showcase event, Sony suddenly announced the PS5 exclusive streaming mobile phone Project Q. At present, there is not much information, only a preview computer animation to briefly introduce its existence. According to SIE Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan, this has an 8-inch HD screen and a full DualSense handle experience, but it is not a handheld game console (accessory?) that operates independently, but is connected via Wi-Fi and its Remote Play function to stream any PS5 game screen to the player’s hands.

Also announced at the same time is PS’s first true wireless headset PlayStation earbuds, which can connect to PS5 and PC, and of course can also be used as a mobile phone accessory. It supports high-definition audio and low-latency connections. More information will not be available until the end of this year. public.