In the eyes of Sony, VR devices have always been an important part of the PlayStation ecosystem. With the official launch of PS5, PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) was soon confirmed and announced that it will be launched on February 22, but PlayStation VR has not been able to It has become the focus of players’ attention. In order to allow more PS5 players to understand and purchase PlayStation VR2, the official BLOG also released “PlayStation VR2: Ultimate Questions and Answers” to answer various questions about PS VR2.

Sony releases the ultimate PlayStation VR2 Q&A, from product specification comparison to game support

The PS VR2 is specially designed for the PS5 console. What most people want to know is the difference in specifications compared with PS VR. Through the official comparison table, you can see that the differences include panel resolution to 2000 x 2040 for a single eye, and adjustable lenses. The distance, the feedback mechanism of the vibration of the head-mounted device, etc.

The PS VR2 provides two different image modes, including the ability to watch VR game content in a virtual environment at 360 degrees. The content display specification is 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), and the frame rate is 90Hz/120Hz “VR mode”; you can view the PS5 system and UI on the virtual theater screen, as well as all non-VR games and media content, such as streaming applications. The content display specification in the theater mode is 1920×1080 HDR video format, the frame rate is 24/60Hz and the “theater mode” of 120Hz.

As for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller specially designed for PS VR2, the official also has a complete form to provide specifications. It mainly has features such as adaptive triggers, tactile feedback, finger touch detection, tracking, action buttons/analog joysticks, etc. It is worth a look. It should be mentioned that the PS VR2 Sense controller is currently not available for sale separately.

For PS VR2 games, more than 30 games are expected to be launched, including brand new games and upgraded versions of PS VR games already launched. A total of more than 100 games are being developed for PS VR2. While PS VR2 games are basically released in digital versions, certain selected works will be released on physical discs. As for whether there will be cross-generation PS VR games that can run on PS VR and PS VR2 at the same time? The official stated: “Some VR games will be available as cross-generation products. PS4 version games will be suitable for PS VR, and PS5 version games will be suitable for PS VR2.”

PlayStation VR2 will be launched worldwide on February 22, 2023, with a suggested retail price of TWD$18,880 (the actual retail price may vary). When PlayStation VR2 is launched, “PlayStation VR2” and “PlayStation VR2 “Horizon Mountain” will be available. Call “Combination Pack” two purchase options. Through the comparison of some specifications, it can be generally understood that PS VR2 is dedicated to supporting PS5, and the hardware specifications have been slightly improved. Therefore, whether you should start with PS VR2, in addition to early adopters, the most important thing is the diversity and playability of the game.