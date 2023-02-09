Home Health Who shouldn’t absolutely eat bresaola? “Attention”
Bresaola is one of the typical Italian cured meats conceived centuries ago and which maintains a form of uniqueness of preparation and peculiarities that have made it even in recent times something significantly different in the context of the specific category, as compared to the other variants, it is perceived as “less harmful” to the body because it is conceptually simpler. But who shouldn’t eat bresaola?

It is perceived as a “healthier” cured meat because it has a unique and peculiar development system: it is not a cooked cured meat, and being developed in very specific regions of the country, mainly Valtellina where the most valuable version is conceived which is the IGP one.

The preparation includes highly selected types of meat, in which the right climatic contribution is also essential, basically Alpine, which guarantees the “ecosystem” suitable for the period of “massaging” and spicing of the meat.

It is considered less harmful than salami, for example because it is much less fat and therefore more suitable to be consumed in non-excessive quantities even by those suffering from high cholesterol or those who are overweight, and this is certainly true, in particular for types of quality bresaola.

It is above all people who suffer from hypertension who should carefully evaluate the consumption of this food since it is a spicy food and is subject to various stages of salting and spicing. Consumption is also generally not recommended for pregnant women, who are generally more sensitive to any form of salami.

Since it is a raw cured meat, the state of conservation is also important: once sliced ​​it must be consumed in a few days even if it is kept in the fridge at high temperatures.

However, it is always essential to consult your doctor before exaggerating with consumption.

