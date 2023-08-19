Sony Upgrades Soundbars and Wireless Speaker System for Enhanced Gaming Experience

Sony Upgrades Soundbars and Wireless Speaker System to Support VRR and ALLM Functions

Last week, Sony announced an exciting upgrade to its two Soundbars, as well as its wireless speaker system, to support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). This enhancement is great news for gamers who want to experience the best sound and picture quality when playing on their computers.

The wireless speaker system, HT-A9, which was launched in 2021, will now have the added benefit of supporting VRR and ALLM. This upgrade will greatly enhance the gaming experience for owners of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

VRR is a feature that helps eliminate screen tearing by synchronizing the screen’s frame rate with the changing frame rate of any game. This ensures a smoother and more immersive gaming experience. On the other hand, ALLM allows the game host to communicate with compatible displays automatically. This means that when playing games or watching movies, the display settings can be quickly adjusted based on the game presets.

The HT-A9 Wireless Speaker System has been on the market for almost two years and continues to stand out with its unique features. This system consists of four wireless speakers, all with the same appearance, and a host unit that connects to the TV. With its advanced computing technology, the speakers can create an extraordinary stereo sound effect, even if they are placed at different heights and asymmetrical locations in the room.

The HT-A9 system already supports eARC and HDMI pass-through connections, as well as 4K/60p and HDR video. With the addition of VRR and ALLM support, customers can expect even better performance and audio quality, especially when combined with the Dolby Atmos sound effect.

Sony’s commitment to constantly upgrading its products to meet the latest technical requirements is a testament to their dedication to providing the best gaming and entertainment experiences for their customers. Gamers can now enjoy immersive gameplay and superior sound quality with Sony’s upgraded Soundbars and wireless speaker system.

Overall, this upgrade further solidifies Sony’s position as a leader in the audiovisual industry, and with their continuous efforts to innovate and improve, they are sure to impress gamers and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

