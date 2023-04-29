Sony Xperia 1 V will be announced on 5/11? It may be equipped with a 1-inch photosensitive element to further improve the photography performance | DIGIPHOTO

Sony released a new video on its Xperia channel a few days ago. According to the content of the video, it is reasonable to speculate that Sony is announcing the arrival of a new generation of Xperia 1 series flagship phones, and it is likely to be equipped with a 1-inch sensor. If the news is true, I believe it will It has attracted the attention of many photographers.

One year has passed since the release of the previous generation Xperia 1 IV. Sony released a new video on its Xperia channel a few days ago. According to the content of the video, it is reasonable to speculate that Sony is announcing the arrival of the new generation of Xperia 1 series flagship phones. At the beginning of the video, it is obvious that the “Next ONE is coming“The words here, besides referring to the Xperia 1 series, may also imply that the new generation of Xperia 1 V is equipped with a “1-inch” photosensitive element? If the news is true, the 1-inch sensor and the Photo Pro professional mode camera interface inherited from the Sony α camera should attract many Sony α camera users to buy it!

At the end of the film, it is also revealed that the new products of the Xperia 1 series will be held on the Xperia channel at 1:00 pm on 5/11 Japan time, which is 12:00 noon on 5/11 Taipei time. Let us wait and see. !