The new drama “Time is just right” starts to analyze the secondary growth and transformation of women_Hangzhou Net

The new drama “Time is just right” starts to analyze the secondary growth and transformation of women

On the morning of April 28, under the guidance of the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, Zhejiang Provincial Radio and Television Bureau, and the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, Hangzhou Jiaping Film Co., Ltd. jointly produced the modern urban life healing drama “Time Is Just Right” in Tonglu, Zhejiang Hold the opening ceremony.

The play is adapted from the novel “My Mother is Happy” by the well-known writer Jiang Ion. The author Jiang Ion is a member of the Chinese Writers Association. He has won the second Mao Dun Literary Newcomer Award and Network Literature Newcomer Award. He is good at writing a life full of fireworks into the bone marrow . The main lineup of the TV series is also highly anticipated. It is jointly created by chief planner Shen Jie, screenwriter Xu Ran, director Han Xiaojun, and chief producer Wu Jiaping, bringing together a group of outstanding and capable actors. Starring Qin Hailu, Bao Jianfeng, Zuo Xiaoqing, Tian Yu, Pan Zhilin, Du Yuan, Jia Xiaohan, Zhang Tao, Sun Hao, Li Yixiao, Tan Kai and other special stars.

The TV series “The Time Is Right” will take Tonglu, Hangzhou as the main filming location, and will also be filmed on-site in Linping District, Binjiang District, and Shangcheng District of Hangzhou. The perspective of a 40-year-old woman perceives the public’s emotions, and uses daily life as a profile to analyze the secondary growth and transformation of women in the workplace, love, and family.

“My Mom is Happy” is published by Zhejiang Literature and Art Publishing House. The TV series is planned to be filmed for 4 months, so stay tuned.