Sony’s Response to Microsoft’s Revelation of PS5 Slim Console Launch

Sony Responds to Microsoft’s Claims of a Possible PS5 Slim Console

In a startling development, Microsoft recently exposed Sony’s potential plan to release a new “Slim version console,” also known as a thin machine, for the PS5 this year. Microsoft’s revelation comes amidst its ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard and its court battle with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The court documents released by Microsoft state that the PS5 Slim may launch later this year, with a price tag of $399.99 (approximately NT$12,400).

The US Federal Trade Commission has expressed concerns regarding the monopolization of the gaming market by Microsoft through the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. They argue that PlayStation and Xbox cater to different price segments, emphasizing that Microsoft cannot dominate the market through this purchase. As a counterargument, the court documents directly mention Sony’s plans to release a cheaper digital version of the console for $399.99. Furthermore, it is expected that Sony will launch the PS5 Slim at the same price later this year.

This sudden revelation by Microsoft has caused a stir among foreign netizens. Many have scrutinized Sony’s recent promotions of the PS5 disc version in several European countries. The company has not provided an official explanation for the price reduction, leading to speculation that the discounted prices indicate the impending release of a new PS5 model. It is believed that Sony is attempting to clear out its existing inventory in preparation for the launch of the PS5 Slim.

In an effort to gain clarity on these rumors and speculations, “NOWnews Today” reached out to Taiwan Sony Interactive Entertainment Co., Ltd. for comment. The official response from the company was, “We currently have no comments or content to respond to this rumor, and we will notify you if there is any latest news.”

As gaming enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation or denial from Sony, it remains to be seen whether the company will indeed introduce a new Slim version of the PS5 this year. In the meantime, fans can continue to explore other news and updates from NOWnews Today.

