The Smite World Championship is now over, and this past big weekend, developer Titan Forge Games announced a slew of content for the third-person MOBA.

When Year 10 begins later this month, the game will get a new Conquest mode map that combines features and areas from previous Conquest maps, and then on top of that, the next playable God has been revealed .

This will be Surt, the fire giant. Longtime players will know this character as one of the bosses who conquered the map, but now the mythical character will give up his NPC duties and become a playable character instead.

As for which gods will appear after Surtr in Year 10, a trailer has been released that hints at just that, though you’ll need a good knowledge of myth and legend to guess who’s on the way.

In addition to this, it is said that the 10th year of Smite will add some new features, including ranked cross-play and multi-queue to search multiple ranked modes at once to reduce queue time. Fragments will also change in the early stages of the game, giving players more options here, and as usual, a whole lot of gameplay and balance changes.

The 10th year of Smite will be released with patch 10.1 later this month.