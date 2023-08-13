Space news up-to-date 2023: All information about the successful Long March 3 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 3 is on.

This information is known for the successful start of the Long March 3:

The last start time window for the Long March 3 is currently Saturday, August 12th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 4:46 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Long March 3 is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Xichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 2 (LC-2). A total of 189 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 105 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is the mission of Long March 3?

The Long March 3 flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

China‘s (and the world‘s) first synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite is launched into geosynchronous orbit. It can provide unprecedented, indefinite Earth observations of an area near the same longitude, providing unique, uninterrupted observations for multiple purposes.

The Long March 3 starts its mission

All information about Long March 3B/E | L-SAR4-01 (LTDC-4A) at a glance:

RocketLong March 3Full NameLong March 3B/ELaunch Service ProviderChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMission NameL-SAR4-01 (LTDC-4A)Mission TypeFlight for Geoscientific ReconnaissanceLaunch Time12.08.2023OrbitStatusSuccessfully LaunchedLandCHNLocationXichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 13.08.2023at 06:30 a.m.

