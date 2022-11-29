Nintendo Switch《 Splatoon 3 “, the new season” 2022 Winter Chill Season ” will start on December 1, 2022 (Thursday). On the official Twitter ( @SplatoonJP ), the stages, weapons and new functions added in the new season will be released one after another. I can’t help but look forward to the start of the new season, because it is very detailed. ” X Match “and” Big Run “It’s been lifted, the new season’s bankara game and whoever beat the salmon is raising appetite… no I think squid and octopus There are also many. Did you know before, November is over. December 1, 2022 (Thursday) is approaching.The new season brings a lot of new elements, so the game need to be updated! Splatoon 3 Update data Ver.2.0.0 released Decide!

Update data will arrive at 10:00 AM on November 30th!

[おしらせ]

From 10:00 on November 30 (Wednesday), we will deliver the update data Ver.2.0.0 of “Splatoon 3”.

Please see the following page for detailed updates. https://t.co/MDnHkgtvOj — Splatoon (@SplatoonJP) November 29, 2022

“Splatoon 3” Ver.2.0.0 update data will be releasedPublished at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022。Added in the new season “2022 Winter Chill Season”content such as stages, weapons, equipment, catalogs, names and fighter cards, andAdding, improving, and adjusting various functionsUpdated data for will be published.In terms of balance adjustment, some main weapons, secondary weapons, specialperformance changes。Changed special requirement points for some weapons。 Terrain changes for the Mategai spillway.andAdjusted some sound effects to make them easier to hear, easier to play than ever.Each mode will also make adjustments and changes, but Salmon Run’s giant salmon, which isnasty “iron ball” , will move more slowly, and will show the effect of shells flying for a long time. happy place. It’s boring if it’s too easy, but that feeling of desperation when a lot of “iron balls” appear is not normal. including bug fixes,Too many updates toThat’s covered in this article, so be sure to check out Nintendo’s website for details before posting updated figures!And, as announced at the end of the previous “Splatoon x Pokémon Collaboration Festival,” when the update data is delivered, you won’t be able to getSuper Sazae .Players who participated in the “Splatoon x Pokémon Collaboration Festival” but have not yet obtained Super Sazae, pleaseBy 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022Connect to the Internet and start “Splatoon 3”. Get a Super Conch!