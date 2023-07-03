Spotify Plans to Add Full-Length Music Videos, Expanding User Experience

Spotify Plans to Add Full-Length Music Video Content to its Service

The original text was published in the cooperative media training and reproduced with permission from INSIDE.

According to Bloomberg News, Spotify is set to revolutionize its music streaming service by adding full-length music video content. This move aims to provide users with a more immersive experience by integrating video and music.

In the past, Spotify has already introduced short videos to its Podcast and other services. It has also utilized 10-second GIF animation files to enhance the user experience when playing specific songs. More recently, the platform launched a short video feature similar to TikTok, allowing users to discover new music and podcasts.

Rumors suggest that this time, Spotify plans to add full-length video content, indicating a strategic move to compete with popular services like YouTube and Apple Music. While this addition may not directly generate obvious benefits, it is expected to attract more users to listen to music and increase creator exposure opportunities. Consequently, this will indirectly boost the likelihood of creator content being used, as well as increase advertising share profit opportunities.

Currently, Spotify is actively exploring new revenue sources to balance the operating costs associated with its global service and recent business development challenges, particularly due to uncertainties in global economic development.

As Spotify continues to evolve and innovate, it remains to be seen how this addition of full-length music video content will impact the platform and the overall music streaming industry.

