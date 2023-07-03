Remembering Joesthetics: The Life and Legacy of the Influencer Bodybuilder

Title: Fitness Influencer “Joesthetics” Passes Away at Age 30 Due to Aneurysm

ROME – The fitness community is mourning the loss of Jo Linder, known by his online persona “Joesthetics,” who tragically passed away at the age of 30 from a sudden aneurysm. The news was announced by his girlfriend, Nicha, through a heartfelt post on social media.

In her emotional message, Nicha shared that Joesthetics had been experiencing neck pain for the past three days but they didn’t immediately realize the seriousness of the situation. “He was in my arms…it all happened too fast,” she expressed.

Originally from Germany, Jo Linder had been residing in Thailand for the past few years. He gained immense popularity as a web-star bodybuilder, accumulating an impressive nine million followers on Instagram where he regularly shared his workout routines. Additionally, Linder’s YouTube channel boasted nearly one million subscribers.

Joesthetics was known for his charismatic personality and innate sense of humor. In his videos, he not only showcased his lifestyle and nutrition choices but also offered valuable fitness advice to his fans. His first viral post, uploaded around six years ago, displayed a phenomenon known as “alien gains” – a muscle spasm in the chest. This video kickstarted his rise to fame, establishing Joesthetics as a prominent figure in the fitness influencer community.

The loss of Joesthetics has left a void in the fitness world, with tributes pouring in from fans all around the globe. Many have expressed their shock and grief over the sudden passing of the beloved influencer who inspired countless individuals on their fitness journeys.

