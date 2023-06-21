Square Enix staff wants to make Final Fantasy VI remake

Final Fantasy VII isn’t even finished yet, and the second Rebirth won’t be out until sometime early next year–however, a group of Square Enix employees are already keen to make more remakes. More specifically, Cloud came to the PlayStation before its title Final Fantasy VI, originally released in 1994 for the Super Nintendo.

During a roundtable discussion celebrating the franchise’s 35th anniversary with the franchise’s father, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase, and designer Kazuko Shibuya, Kitase said he was often asked when they There will be a remake of Final Fantasy VI.

Translated from Japanese by Twitter user Genki_JPN:

“I (Kitase) think that the FF6 remake will be difficult. The FF7 remake hasn’t been finished yet, so I can’t think about it…. But for FF6, there are a lot of FF6 fans inside the company, and they often ask me ‘when will we do it? 6?

Hironobu Sakaguchi also stated that since FF6 is a primitive-based game, they will have to change the story and making it into CG will be very difficult, but he then asked Kitase “Won’t you release it sooner?

Are you interested in a remake of Final Fantasy VI?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

