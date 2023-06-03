Home » STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Developer Build Leaks Online – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Developer Build Leaks Online – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

GSC Game World‘s STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the most anticipated games of the year, but unfortunately, prior to release, multiple developer builds were leaked and shared online.

The explanation for this appears to be an error by the developer’s IT department, as spotted by Insider Gaming. This has yet to be confirmed, but fortunately, no matter why they made it online, those versions are unplayable.

This is due to some heavy inscriptions on the file, hopefully not breached. Back in March, there were threats of hackers trying to steal GSC Game World data, but those seemed to ring hollow. We hope that with everything the Ukrainian developers have experienced so far, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl releases well later this year.

