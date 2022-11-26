The latest time-limited free game of Epic Games, which gives away well-known games from time to time, is “Star Wars: Squadrons”.

In the single-player campaign of Star Wars: Squadrons, players can experience the thrilling story of alternating perspectives of classic and emerging leaders from both the New Republic and the Empire following the events of Return of the Jedi. As skilled pilots of legendary starfighters, players will operate various types of starfighters from the New Republic and Imperial fleets, from the nimble A-wing to the devastating TIE bomber. Modify fighters, allocate power to different systems, and destroy enemies in tactical space dogfights. Earn rewards as you play, advance in military ranks, and unlock new elements such as weapons, casings, engines, shields, and cosmetic items.

In addition, there are also five-on-five multiplayer battles. After the players and the squadron plan the details of the battle in the briefing room, they can take off to the battlefields all over the galaxy, and experience the crisis-ridden space, only separated by a thin layer of metal and glass. The first-person perspective stimulates combat.

The original price of “Star Wars: Squadrons” at Epic Games is 1199 yuan, but during the event period, you can get it for free and keep it forever. Players only need to enter the homepage of the EPIC Games store first, and click the “Free Games” menu on the main screen to enter:

Click Get to enter the EPIC account login page. You can choose to use the EPIC Games account or other platform accounts to log in. If the player is already logged in, the screen will jump directly to the next game checkout page.

After logging in, you will be able to see the game checkout page. After confirming that there is no problem, click the “Order” button at the bottom of the screen to make a limited free purchase. Then the system will send a receipt to the player’s e-mail, please do not close the window when entering this screen. Until the “Thank you for your purchase” page appears, it means that the game has been purchased for free! After claiming it for free, you can open the EPIC Games launcher, then find the game in the library and install it.

“Star Wars: Squadrons” is available until 23:00 on December 2 (Taiwan time), and it can be kept permanently after collection.

