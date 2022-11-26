ROME – Against male violence against women, the link that certainly doesn’t hold, the missing piece is a refrain with which speeches are filled: prevention. Politicians, scholars, associations, lawyers say it: when you arrive it’s already late. Yet in Italy sexual and emotional education at school is not compulsory. In Europe this is the case only in Cyprus, Bulgaria, Poland, Romania and Lithuania.
