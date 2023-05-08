Song Joong-ki and Hong Sa-bin invited to the Cannes Film Festival to reveal overseas posters for ‘Hwaran’

▲ Photo courtesy of Plus M Entertainment

The movie ‘Hwaran’, starring actors Hong Sa-bin and Song Joong-ki, has released an overseas poster ahead of its participation in the Cannes Film Festival.

‘Hwaran’ is a noir drama depicting the unfolding story of ‘Yeon-gyu’ (Hong Sa-bin), a boy who wants to escape from a hellish reality, meets Chi-gun (Song Joong-ki), a middle boss of an organization, and joins them in a precarious world.

‘Hwaran’, a new film from Man Pictures, which has presented high-quality works that guarantee fun through ‘New World‘, ‘Ruinless’, ‘Asura’ and ‘Hunt’, has released an overseas poster for ‘Hwaran’, which was invited to Cannes International Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard this year. The poster released this time shows the images of two men, ‘Yeon-gyu’, an 18-year-old boy who has no place to lean on in a bleak reality, and ‘Chi-gun’, who has lived the world in his own way. Hong Sa-bin, who has her first screen starring ceremony through the role of ‘Yeon-kyu’, is a newcomer whose solid acting skills and potential have been recognized through the short films ‘Vacation’ and ‘Explosive Heat’.

Song Joong-ki, who played ‘Chi-gun’, the middle boss of the organization who feels compassion for ‘Yeon-gyu’ who is similar to himself and leads him, draws attention by predicting a new character transformation that has not been seen before, such as an expressionless expression and hard-to-guess eyes.

‘Hwaran’, which was invited to the 76th Cannes International Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section, is scheduled to be officially released this year after making its world premiere at Cannes.