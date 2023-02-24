Home Technology StarCraft II ESL Pro Tour Announces New Season Program – Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty
StarCraft II ESL Pro Tour Announces New Season Program – Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

ESL has announced that it will change the format of the StarCraft II Pro Tour for the 2023/24 season. The season will now include weekly ESL Open Cups, which will feature live-streamed finals ahead of the two online Masters Regionals – one in Sweden in May and the other in Atlanta in November.

It will be followed by the ESL Pro Tour Championship, which will be announced and explained in further depth later this year.

Beyond that, ESL will merge Latin America and North America regions, and likewise will do the same with many Asian countries (and even Oceania) to create a consolidated Asia region. Europe and South Korea will continue to operate as they do now.

Finally, ESL also revealed that, going forward, it will provide all prize money for tournaments as it further brings everything in-house.

