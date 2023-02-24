Brunello Cucinelli 2023 autumn and winter women’s clothing series played the voice of the times. The beating notes, the undulating melody and the high-spirited interlude run through it, compose a unique style of nature, and find a balance between timeless emotion and modern charm.

Following the inner harmony of clean lines, pure colors and delicate fabrics in the 1990s, combined with a calm and elegant charm, it recreates the classic style in a smooth and intertwined melody.English manor styleAs the main theme, it introduces the warmest and most inclusive notes, which are embodied in the clothing as the texture aesthetics of excellent craftsmanship, supplemented by the extremely soft cashmere, as if you are in a paradise.overture fromcollegecharmInspiration: Regimental stripes and bespoke details abound, such as pleated miniskirts, V-neck tennis shirts, ties, basketball caps and knitted socks to match with moccasins and heels. This season’s women’s clothing series also combines ethnic customs with contemporary elements and charming retro styles, echoing new ethnic music and jazz, adding beautiful chords to the main theme.

In this elegant melody, the color is just like the tone of the brand, it is the voice of the brand’s style. White and beige in winter express dignity and tranquility; blue, with its unique charming tone and elegant atmosphere, is the finishing touch to the earth tone. It is like a “transparent” color that elegantly distills the essence of other shades to present harmonious and delicate colors.

Tracing back to the aesthetics at the end of the last century, it pays attention to order and simplicity, and shows the true beauty everywhere.The silhouette is the first among them, withshort sweaterandshort versionjacket, alternate with comfortable and versatile coats, and reflect the ingenuity of details with knitted vests, outdoor collars and soft wool linings. “Spencer” cropped coat or fluffy bomber jacket with midi skirt, casual pants,lightnessofcustom styleConvey a modern, casual atmosphere.

The ingenious contrast design adds a clear and powerful rhythm to the main tune. Whether it is a monochromatic or layered jacket, simple silhouettes are blended with delicate fabrics, twisted wool yarns, or mirror effect looks, which will bring out the modern style.Instead, the fabrics are crafted differently: bouclé, dappled and brushed effects, quilted finishes, fluffy mohair, alpaca and yak wool, ultra-soft shearling and cozy pile effects that evoke the outdoors.naturevitality.Skirts and flared skirts combine traditional patterns withcollegewindThe combination of details balances femininity and fresh glamour through the interplay of shiny textures and smooth surfaces.

knitwear

soullingerknitting

In the brand-new attempt and the ultimate pursuit of different styles, knitwear sings the eternal spirit of superb craftsmanship, highlights the soul of the brand, and reveals the extraordinary characteristics of fusion of craftsmanship, innovation and modern vitality. The heart is woven with threads, so that knitted items will be timeless in the long river of time.

Elaborate embroidery, crochet effect androotsGraphic prints create a three-dimensional effect that complements preppy geometric stripes. The thick tactile knitwear is reinterpreted in the classic Shetland style, and the volume and details are reinterpreted.The combination of light and flowing tassels and shiny details inadvertently evokesurban folk songsfreshness. The OPERA advanced custom knitting series is told in the charming texture of ancient rope weaving technology and alpine flower line carvingwhiteeleganthigh definitioncharacterplaying a beautiful and unique melody.

Trousers & Skirts

softthe time

A soft and comfortable silhouette is an essential feature of every trouser.

Reinterpret the classic rules of elegance with a modern vision.New straight fit and tooling detailsbaggy style, complementing the soft silhouette. The classic aesthetic of the five-pocket trousers is also reflected in precious suedes, sumptuous satins and plush velvets and corduroys.Denim rewrites the layout design and deducesretro tastewashing effect.

Skirts and miniskirts are the protagonists of refined femininity in everyday looks. Elsewhere, elegant slits add swaying movement to ankle-length dresses, tube skirts and slightly flared flared skirts. The ingenious design makes skirts a versatile complement to modern suits. It can be matched with bomber jackets, bomber jackets, well boots, and loafers to brighten up the elegant fashion style in leisure time.

dress

visual melody

Jazz lingers in the beautiful night, and the notes settle in the eternal Panama white and black, creating a visual melody. Fabrics selected from traditional tailoring for men, embellished with precious embroidery, interpret the otherworldly evening dress with charming style. 90’sfitted sundressReturning to fashion with its eye-catching style, achieved with satin, lamé and glitter three-dimensional embroiderycelebration nightshining focus.

accessories

Harmony played

The accessories continue the harmonious movement of the new series, and the aesthetics of ingenuity interprets the inner truth in each single product.Preppy-inspired beaded loafers and buckles harmonize with shearling inlays, evoking a winter songurban folk songs. The geometric shape of the new ladder heel and the silhouette of the barrel boot reinterpret the style of the 90s with contemporary femininity.English manor styleBoots from , adorned with shearling inlays or soft knits, add a soft touch to this understated sophistication.