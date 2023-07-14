Starfield: A Massive Game with an Extended Campaign and Endless Possibilities for the Modding Community

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, is set to be an immersive experience that will keep players engaged for hours on end. With the company stating that the upcoming game is bigger than anything they’ve done before, fans are eager to know just how long the main campaign will last.

In an interview with IGN, Director Todd Howard provided some insight into the length of the main campaign. He stated, “This game is a bit longer than our previous games. It’s more missions, so it’s maybe 20% more missions than our previous ones.” Howard went on to clarify that this translates to potentially being in the “30s, maybe the 40s” in terms of gameplay hours.

However, Howard also emphasized that the game will continue to evolve and expand long after its initial release. Bethesda has a track record of providing additional content for their games, and Starfield will be no exception. Howard expressed high hopes for the game’s modding community, stating, “We’ve learned that people play our games for a long time. They’re still playing Skyrim, not directly for 10 years, but they leave it and they come back with extra content. Of course, we’ll be doing extra content for this game, as we love our modding community. We actually think this game will be a dream for our modding community because they can do so much.”

With these revelations, it is clear that Bethesda is committed to providing a robust and engaging experience with Starfield. Its extensive main campaign, coupled with the promise of additional content and support for modding, ensures that players will have countless hours of entertainment at their fingertips.

Starfield is shaping up to be a game that will captivate both new and existing fans of Bethesda’s work. As the release date draws nearer, anticipation for this epic space adventure continues to grow, and fans eagerly await the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey through the stars.