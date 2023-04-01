Home Technology States must act, not just judge
Technology

States must act, not just judge

by admin
States must act, not just judge

The US and other countries want to tighten control of commercial spy software like Pegasus. It’s about time.

Surveillance technology is not always used legally by law enforcement agencies. This can be a threat to human rights and security.

Pavel Golovkin / AP

In the summer of 2021, the world public became aware that commercial spy software can be dangerous. At that time, international research revealed several cases in which authoritarian states used the Israeli spyware Pegasus to spy on the smartphones of opposition politicians, human rights activists or journalists. French President Emmanuel Macron is said to have been a target of the surveillance.

See also  One Military Camp presents its first demo, open to all until January 30th

You may also like

Firefox Parent Company Establishes AI Startup Mozilla.ai to...

Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 run out of...

Monarchs and ministers are of one mind! The...

Get the Nintendo Switch OLED now in the...

ARK: Survival Ascended Remastered Coming to PC, PS5...

Twitter Blue: All information about the subscription for...

Cheap mobile phone contracts in April 23

Watch fair in Geneva: the main novelties

AI: Researchers urge US agency to freeze GPT-4...

The new version of Microsoft Teams between AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy