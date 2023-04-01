The US and other countries want to tighten control of commercial spy software like Pegasus. It’s about time.

Surveillance technology is not always used legally by law enforcement agencies. This can be a threat to human rights and security. Pavel Golovkin / AP

In the summer of 2021, the world public became aware that commercial spy software can be dangerous. At that time, international research revealed several cases in which authoritarian states used the Israeli spyware Pegasus to spy on the smartphones of opposition politicians, human rights activists or journalists. French President Emmanuel Macron is said to have been a target of the surveillance.