Steam desktop version update interface upgrade response is faster | XFastest News

The Steam desktop version update has been officially launched. The new version has re-adjusted dialog boxes, menus, fonts and colors, such as Steam’s main header and footer, settings, and screenshot management tools, etc., are all in this interface update With refurbishment.

In addition, based on the new framework, the code can be shared between the Steam desktop client, Big Picture mode and Steam Deck, mainly to make the design and implementation of new functions faster, and because of the shared code base, this update Many features in , such as annotations for embedded interfaces, were launched on Steam Deck at the same time.

This update is also aimed at revamping the game’s built-in interface. Press Shift + Tab to open it in the game, such as taking text notes and pasting pictures in the game, and these notes will be automatically stored in the cloud, allowing players to directly access them on any platform. Use the functionality of the embedded interface.

After the update, the editor prefers the font and color of the new interface, as well as the better logic of the large categories on the setting page, and the overall setting function has become easier to find. Players, remember to turn on the Steam update!

source: store.steampowered.com

