Steam Island Adventure + Airship Exploration “Lost Skies” multiplayer new work released, “Surgeon Simulator” team development | 4Gamers

by admin
At present, many Switch players are enjoying Calamity Link’s sky island adventure in “Tears of the Kingdom”. Another new open world adventure game that focuses on multiplayer cooperation has also caught up with this sky island craze. The game is called “Lost Skies” by Developed by the Bossa Studios team. If you sound familiar, yes, this is a new entry from the developers of the Surgeon Simulator series.

“Lost Skies” is an open world adventure game based on sky island adventure. Its predecessor is “Worlds Adrift”, which was terminated by the Bossa team in 2019. Its background is based on the ancient and collapsed sky island civilization. Players Playing as an adventurer with a spaceship, go deep into the ruins of the sky island to obtain relics. In addition to beware of monsters guarding the treasure in the ruins, even huge creatures with malicious intentions lurk in the sky.

According to official information, players can build their own unique flying ships and place parts as they like. At the same time, they must also consider the quality and weight of the materials used, and explore the vast sky island world.

In terms of character actions, the claw hooks based on physical principles can break through various broken landforms of sky islands, and can also perform actions such as climbing, sliding, and flying.

ss_eaedc529bcd15f4fe4cfd732076647f7c1c8589a.1920x1080

ss_7a456a6580bf25017eb6385b392928cead57f94e.1920x1080

“Lost Skies” can play with up to 6 players on a player-hosted server. At the same time, referring to the design concept of “Walheim”, you can survive without continuous eating and drinking. Food only provides health and Stamina bonus.

Although it is an empty island theme, “Lost Skies” and “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” are not the same type of game. The latter is more traditional RPG with single-player plots, while “Lost Skies” is similar to “Raft”, Like survival craft games like Valheim, it focuses on multiplayer cooperative survival adventures.

ss_506ee7af3863a6fab3a1c573463078f81b28e244.1920x1080

The release date of the multiplayer sky island adventure game “Lost Skies” developed by the Bossa Studios team has not yet been announced. It is expected to be released in 2024. The game has been launched in the Steam store, and interested players can add it to the wish list first.

