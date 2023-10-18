Strada 360, unmissable event at Vittoria Park

The Strada 360 cycling event will be held on Saturday 21 October, organized by Vittoria at its “Vittoria Park” in the Brembate (BG) headquarters. Guests of the day – with whom to discuss technique, bike fitting, physiotherapy and sports nutrition – the former professionals Alessandro Ballan, Fred Morini and Marco Benfatto.

The name of the event already says a lot, Strada 360 wants to offer all participants an all-round experience focused on the universe of racing bikes. The venue for the event is Vittoria Park – a structure built last year by Vittoria at its headquarters in Brembate (BG) – which offers a multitude of terrains on which to test yourself and hone your skills, from asphalt to gravel, from off-road MTB to drops, from the “pump track” to the “dirt” trampolines. An authentic Mecca of pedal two-wheelers.

It is possible to participate in the event with your own bike or by booking a rental one. The start is scheduled for Saturday 21 October at 10am.

Marco Benfatto will explain to participants how to obtain the best positioning through the use of “bike fitting”, applying the principles to the bicycles of those who want to rely on his professional experience.

Alessandro Ballan – who certainly doesn’t need much introduction – and the Vittoria Racing Service will guide participants along two road tours. In the first session at 10am the famous Roncola will be covered, while in the second at 3pm the Colli Bergamaschi will be tackled. In a group like professionals, in short.

Sports physiotherapy and osteopathy to improve performance are the arrows in the bow of Fred Morini, former pro in Rebellin’s Gerolsteiner, who can boast many years of kaleidoscopic, 360-degree cycling experience. Have him tell you, at least briefly, the story of his life.

Nutrition and supplements will then be the topics discussed with all three of these illustrious guests, who will make their experience available to answer questions and clarify many aspects on the subject.

As a corollary, aperitif and lunch at the Vittoria House, product tests of some important cycling brands (Vittoria, Oakley, Merida, DMT and others). Anyone who wants to participate in this very interesting event can do so by purchasing a ticket on the Vittoria Park App (downloadable from the Apple Store and Google Play at the price of €49. Free entry for visitors who intend to participate in the event as assistants or companions.

