LIFESICK – Sign on Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records announce the worldwide signing of LIFESICK! The Danish band announces their EP “Love And Other Lies” for January 2024. First new song “Rude Awakening” feat. Mark Whelan from FUMING MOUTH out now.

Formed in 2015 in Fredericia, Denmark, the band LIFESICK creates brutal and brutally honest songs with lyrics inspired by the turbulent nature of life. Musically influenced by Swedish death metal, Lifesick create an uncompromising sound and vision with their authentic and explosive mix of crushing sounds and modern breakdowns.

LIFESICK dazu: “We are thrilled to announce our signing to Metal Blade Records and release our first single from the new EP with none other than Mark Whelan of Fuming Mouth. We’ve been fans of Fuming Mouth and Mark since the beginning. Mark had already shown interest in our music on a previous album, so we felt the timing was ideal to invite him to collaborate on this track. We felt his sound would fit this song perfectly and he complemented the mood perfectly.

We are incredibly honored that he said “YES” immediately. Love and Other Lies is our most personal project to date. The EP explores the idea that love is not always positive and even the people we trust most can hurt us, or we can hurt them, while reflecting honestly and openly on Simon’s own life experiences. This EP sets the tone for our upcoming album that we plan to record next year. Expect raw honesty and unvarnished brutality; no nonsense here.”

The video for the new single “Rude Awakening” can be seen here:

The band’s Metal Blade debut, the three-song EP Love and Other Lies, will be released on January 12, 2024 and is the follow-up to Lifesick’s critically acclaimed 2022 Misanthropy LP, which was described by the press as “an absolute Barnburner, practically overflowing with buzzsaw riffs, frantic blast beats, bludgeoning breakdowns and brutal, barking vocals. The three new tracks “Every Unpleasant Emotion”, “Rude Awakening” and “Reverse Birth” – produced by Jacob Bredahl at Dead Rat Studio in Aarhus, Denmark, mixed by Jacob Bredahl and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege – underline the brutality of ” Misanthropy.”

Two guests accompany the band on the EP. Lifesick are big fans of Mark Whelan of American death metallers FUMING MOUTH, and he contributed to “Rude Awakening”. And NAILS’ Todd Jones rarely sings, so LIFESICK were honored to have him appear on “Reverse Birth.” “Every Unpleasant Emotion,” “Rude Awakening,” and “Reverse Birth” each have an accompanying video that tells a cohesive story but can also stand on its own.

LIFESICK have played more than 200 shows, including numerous tours and festivals in Europe, including Impericon and Copenhell’s Never Say Die Tour. They haven’t played in the US yet, but the Spotify streams for “Suicide Spell”, “Buying Time” and “Dies Irae” show that the band has a lot of fans in the States. The quintet is excited to continue the momentum of Misanthropy with “Love and Other Lies.” “With this EP we want to stay on the wave we’re currently on,” says the band. Riding this wave, Lifesick will continue to play bigger and bigger festivals and gigs while writing their next album, due to be recorded in 2024.

LIFESICK sind:

Simon Shoshan: Gesang

Nicolai Lindegaard: Guitar

Nikolai Lund: guitar

Jeppe Løwe: Schlagzeug

Jeppe Riis Frausing: Bass

Discography:

Love and Other Lies – Metal Blade Records, 2024 (EP)

Misanthropy – Isolation Records, 2022

Swept in Black – Isolation Records, 2018

6.0.1 – Southern Lord Records, 2016

Band Links

