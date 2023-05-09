The official price of 3.366 million yuan BMW 8 series limited collection is listed_Sohu Automobile_Sohu.com

Source | Sohu Auto · Sohu New Car

Recently, BMW 8 Series JEFF KOONS limited collection was officially launched, with an official price of 3.366 million yuan. Based on the BMW 8 Series four-door coupe, the car was designed in collaboration with the famous pop artist Jeff Koons. It is limited to 99 units worldwide, including 8 units in the Chinese market.

Jeff Koons is an internationally renowned artist in the world today and one of the representatives of the New York art group in the 1980s. He combines rigorous conceptualism with commercial aesthetics, with his strong visual impact and Known for his superb expressive skills. The design of the BMW 8 Series JEFF KOONS limited collection combines sporty and minimalist style, and contains a clear pop art symbol system. It is Jeff Koons’ own dream car, not only a precious collection in the museum It is not only a product, but also a “work of art that can gallop”.

In terms of appearance, the BMW 8 Series JEFF KOONS limited collection adopts eye-catching color matching, bringing a strong expressive force. The body combines blue and silver, and 11 exterior colors including yellow to black, emphasizing the gorgeous and exaggerated pop art atmosphere.

According to the official introduction, engineers need to use special computer programs and laser projection technology. The laser projects the design pattern onto the corresponding body parts in a linear projection method to ensure the accuracy of each spraying detail. It is worth noting that the multi-layer paint on this car took 285 hours to polish, so only two cars can be produced per week.

In terms of interior, BMW 8 Series JEFF KOONS limited collection has the exclusive logo of the collection and the cup holder cover with the artist’s engraved signature. The seats are composed of eye-catching red and blue elements, which are also the colors of BMW’s high-performance brand M series. to highlight its special status.

In addition, each “BMW 8 Series JEFF KOONS Limited Collection” model has a certificate signed by the artist Jeff Koons and BMW Group Chairman Zipse, which contains the vehicle identification number of each car. Highlight the dignity and rarity of this work of art.