Sulfur crystal battery startup theion announces technological advances

theion, the sulfur battery startup aiming to revolutionize mobile and stationary energy storage, continues to develop according to plan. The up-and-coming Berlin startup provides new insights into the company’s progress after expanding the management level last week. Parallel to the development of the first monolayer pouch cells, the theion team is growing and is moving to the new 1,800m2 premises in Berlin-Adlershof.

In order to be able to successfully achieve the planned progress in the future, the team has now grown to 19 experts in their fields. Today, specialists from ten countries work for theion. As part of its expansion strategy, the startup has also moved into a 1,800 square meter new building in Berlin’s leading science and technology park, Adlershof. On four floors near the campus of the Humboldt University in Berlin, the theion team will continue to advance the development of the sulfur crystal batteries in the coming years.

“Following successful tests with button cells, we produced the first single-layer pouch cells. In order to keep up the pace and tackle the next milestones in a focused manner, it was important to bring the entire team together in one place,” explains Dr. Ulrich Ehmes. “The potential of our technology is enormous. Either in combination with lithium for mobile applications or with sodium for stationary storage. We will continue to strengthen our team for the exciting challenges in product and process development”.

For mobile applications, theion combines a monolithic sulfur cathode with a modified lithium metal anode. The monolithic sulfur cathode is prepared to exhibit a highly hierarchical morphology and an artificial percolation network. This enables high loading and a high utilization factor of the active materials. To protect the cathode from polysulfide shuttles, the typical challenge with lithium-sulphur batteries, theion protects the polycrystalline sulfur in the cathode with a special, easy-to-apply coating that eliminates the insulating character of the sulphur.

The next development steps are the transfer of the process innovations from button cells to pouch cells and the construction of multi-layer pouch cells to increase the energy density of the battery.

For the first commercial cells, theion is aiming for a gravimetric energy density of 500 Wh/kg with a service life of 500 charging cycles. Based on the current material prices, the new technology from theion can significantly reduce costs even for small production quantities. In addition, there is the strategic advantage of complete supply self-sufficiency and thus independence from the procurement of cathode active material from Asia. Corresponding patents to protect the company’s most important intellectual property have been granted in recent months. Further patents are in the registration process.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, theion GmbH enters the mobile and stationary battery market with a unique solution to the world‘s biggest energy storage challenges. theion develops and manufactures sulfur crystal batteries for applications in stationary storage, aerospace, portable devices, wearables and vehicles on land, sea and air. Using sulfur in its crystalline form, an abundant material, with no harmful mining practices and at a cost 99% lower than modern cathode materials, theion’s cells aim to triple service life and range while reducing costs by a factor of three. In addition to increasing the cycle life of the cells to standard levels, the sustainable production processes developed by theion require significantly less energy for manufacture and recycling, with less space and capital expenditure than current gigafactories, and at a similar production output.

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Theion's business using terms such as "strategic", "proposes", "to implement", "will", "planned", "expects", "commitment", "assumes", "prepares", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "expect", "aim", "would", "estimate", "propose" or similar terms or express or implied discussions of the expansion of Theion's manufacturing capabilities, potential applications for existing products, or potential future revenues from such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Theion or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect Theion's current views with respect to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements . There is no guarantee that Theion's products will achieve any particular level of sales. Also, there can be no assurance that Theion or any of its businesses will achieve any particular financial results.

