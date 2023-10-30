Surveillance camera deals: save and protect against burglary!

PR/Business Insider

Beware of burglars: Especially now, when it is dark for a long time, the risk of house break-ins increases. That’s why you should take precautions, especially in the autumn and winter months security system gear up. Smart devices such as are suitable for keeping an eye on everything Surveillance camera, video doorbell or smart display. The new technology is usually not cheap. You can currently save during the energy saving days at Tink. For example, there is a bundle with two Eufy cameras and a free Amazon Echo Show 5 for 189.95 euros.* You can find out which deals are also worthwhile here.

Surveillance camera, smart display & Co.: These bundles are now cheaper

With security cameras you can keep an eye on everything, even when you’re not at home. Smart surveillance systems can usually be controlled via an app and send images to your smartphone. In this way, smart home devices make it easier to protect against burglary, but this is not always very cost-effective. Good deals are rare – the energy saving days at Tink are just right. There you can now save a lot of money on various bundles related to security. You can read about which offers are particularly worthwhile below.

Two wireless WLAN cameras for inside and outside with solar modules for self-sufficient power supply (alternatively also with cable) 2K images day and night Person, face and motion detection Control via voice and app Smart display also for streaming, smart home control , video calls and more Doorbell with surveillance camera: always know who is at the door quick and easy installation real-time notifications on your smartphone control via voice and app Smart display also for streaming, smart home control, video calls and more 4K quality Day and night networking of up to 16 devices Integrated alarm system Person and face recognition Smart display also for streaming, smart home control, video calls and more Intelligent package, person and vehicle recognition Sharp recordings even at night Simple, wireless installation Instant notifications via app on smartphone or Nest Hub Smart display can be used as a control center or as a picture frame, music system and more Smart access authorizations Automatic unlocking of doors Remote access to the door buzzer Integration into smart home systems and voice control possible Maximum security

We have checked: All offers presented are currently the best prices. Purchasing the included components individually would be a lot more expensive in any deal. The Tink bundles for surveillance cameras, smart displays, etc. are doubly worth it. You save costs and increase the security of your home.

