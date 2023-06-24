Swiss e-bike sets new standards

Is that still a bike or a car? When you look at the Twinner T1 Pro, you might start thinking. Although the e-bike from the Swiss manufacturer Thömus runs on two wheels, it also has technology in its luggage that is mainly known from cars. Before using it in Germany, however, one important detail must be observed.

The e-bike boom continues. In large cities in particular, electrified bicycles have become a real alternative to cars to get to your destination quickly and in an environmentally friendly way.

Compared to Kalkoff, KTM or Fischer, the Swiss manufacturer Thömus is still comparatively unknown. After the release of the Twinner T1 Pro, that should change abruptly.

Twinner T1 Pro: Angular e-bike with a top speed of 45 km/h and rear-view camera

Because the Twinner T1 Pro offers everything that is technically possible in an e-bike – and then puts it another ten shovels up.

Up to 45 km/h the S-Pedelec is fast. It has a light carbon frame. It is angular and massive and immediately stands out from the e-bike crowd. The Transverse Flux motor offers a performance of stately 1,600 watts and 70 Nm torque. Equally remarkable is the battery, which is included in the maximum configuration proud 1,638 Wh comes. It can be folded down for convenient charging remove from the frame.

See Twinner T1 Pro at the manufacturer

In the handlebar is a 3,5-Zoll-Display integrated, which displays all relevant data such as battery status or speed. If you equip the Twinner T1 Pro with the optional reversing camera off, the screen also shows the 360-degree view of the camera. So you don’t have to turn around when driving.

ABS and heated handles are also part of the long option list. The S-Pedelec brings 32.2 Kilograms on the scales.

In the standard version, the Twinner T1 Pro costs the equivalent of around 10,000 euros. With all the extras, the price increases to around 15,000 euros (via Golem).

The Twinner T1 Pro in the video:

Twinner T1 Pro: Spectacular e-bike

Legal regulations for S-Pedelecs

With a maximum speed of 45 km/h, the Twinner T1 Pro is an S-Pedelec. If you want to drive it in Germany, you need at least the driving license category AM, also called “scooter driver’s license”. In addition, liability insurance is mandatory and the sticker must be attached to the e-bike. And: S-Pedelecs are also not allowed to ride on cycle paths in Germany

