Colorful summer salad with strawberries and rack of lamb | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the hollandaise:

First make a reduction. Peel and finely chop shallots and garlic. Fry in vegetable oil in a pan and deglaze with the port wine. Add maple syrup and lime juice and let simmer.

Dissolve the butter in the reduction. Place the egg yolks in a stand mixer and blend on the lowest setting. Then add the reduction with the butter, soy sauce and mustard and mix everything at the highest level for 10 to 20 seconds. If more firmness is desired, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of milk or cream. If you want the whole thing to be more liquid, stir in the milk, cream or cream cheese after mixing.

Ingredients for the salad:

Roast the sunflower seeds in a small pan and caramelize them with a little honey. Clean and chop the fruit, radicchio and tomatoes. Place in a bowl and drizzle with olive oil and lime juice.

Remove the stalk from the broccoli and divide into florets. Pour water into a saucepan and hang a sieve in so that it does not protrude into the water. Bring to the boil, place the broccoli in the colander and steam, with the lid on, for 8 to 10 minutes. Then salt.

Ingredients for the rack of lamb:

Fry the loins in a pan with garlic in vegetable oil, turn and fry a second time. Flip again and allow to cool so the heat can dissipate. Reheat and season before serving.

serving:

Place the salad on a plate. Scatter the broccoli and roasted sunflower seeds on top. Drizzle with the hollandaise and place 2 racks of lamb on each.

