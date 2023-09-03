Switch 2 Rumors: Adding a New Function to the Next-Generation Joy-Con for a Revolutionary Gameplay Experience

The gaming community is buzzing with anticipation as new details about the highly anticipated Switch 2 continue to emerge. Rumors have been circulating about the successor to the immensely popular Nintendo Switch, with leaks ranging from price, appearance, design, specifications, and even the release date. However, the latest revelation suggests that the next-generation Joy-Con might introduce a brand new way of playing.

Reports from foreign media indicate that the Switch 2 will include a “new function” in its Joy-Con controllers. Although the exact details of this new feature remain unknown, speculation has already begun regarding its potential impact on the gaming experience. It is important to note that this information is based on unofficial sources and has not been confirmed by Nintendo.

One of the prevailing theories suggests that the Switch 2’s new function might involve a camera. A netizen named “Angie” shared on the well-known foreign game forum “ResetERA” that their close friend, who happens to be a former Atlus insider, leaked insider information regarding the Switch 2. According to Angie, the new console will incorporate a lens function. However, it is still uncertain whether this feature is related to virtual reality (VR) technology. Angie even offered to provide a screenshot of their private conversation with their friend to corroborate the information. The supposed insider is known for leaking details about Persona 3 remake and Persona 6.

While the specifics of the camera function, such as its placement, pixel count, and focal length, are yet to be disclosed, some netizens speculate that it could potentially be utilized for augmented reality (AR) gameplay. The combination of popular franchises like Pokemon and Mario with real-life video punch cards through AR gameplay could prove to be a hit among fans.

It is worth noting that Nintendo has a history of incorporating camera functions into their consoles. The Game Boy Camera, an external camera accessory for the Game Boy, was released 25 years ago. Subsequently, the built-in camera became a standard feature in the Nintendo DS and 3DS handheld systems. Therefore, the addition of a lens function in the Switch 2 doesn’t come as a surprise to industry experts. However, it is important to consider that the inclusion of the camera might impact the cost and selling price of the console.

In a related note, a YouTube game channel called “Denwan Technology AK” recently published a video discussing Joy-Con controllers. The video mentioned that a friend of the channel, who works in the supply chain, had seen the real Switch 2 device. The insider confirmed that previous rumors about performance improvements, including resolution upgrades, were accurate. In addition to that, the new Joy-Con controllers are expected to feature new hardware and interactive operation methods. This has led to speculation that the new Joy-Con might also include a built-in lens to capture various ways of playing within the gaming environment.

As fans eagerly await official information from Nintendo, these rumors and leaks continue to fuel excitement and speculation surrounding the upcoming Switch 2. Only time will tell if these reports hold true and if the new camera function will revolutionize the way players experience their favorite Nintendo games.

