Shenyang Rowing Open: A Spectacular Display of Skill and Competition on the Hun River

Rowing – The 6th Shenyang Open Opens Oars

On September 2, the 6th Shenyang Rowing Open kicked off in the picturesque waters of the Hun River, widely regarded as “the most beautiful city in China.” Over 400 athletes and coaches from more than 30 teams around the world gathered to participate in this thrilling event.

Among the competitors, the Shenyang Qingquan Shengjing Rowing Club team showcased their skills in the U13 double sculls competition. The team from the Liaoning Institute of Media and Communication also took part in the men’s and women’s eight-person oars competition in the university group. Additionally, the rowing team from Xi’an Jiaotong University and the World Union Rowing Club team of Tongji University competed in the men’s eight-person oars competition. The Peking University student rowing team, No. 9 Middle School and No. 9 Junior School in Hunnan District, and the Shengjing Rose rowing team also battled it out in their respective categories.

The event witnessed fierce competition and showcased the dedication and skills of these talented rowers. The drone photos captured the intensity and excitement of the races, providing a unique perspective for spectators and fans alike.

The Shenyang Rowing Open has consistently grown in popularity over the years, attracting top rowing talents from all corners of the world. The scenic beauty of the Hun River served as the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event.

The participants, both athletes and coaches, poured their hearts and souls into this competition, representing their respective teams with great pride. The 6th Shenyang Rowing Open was a testament to the growing popularity of rowing in China and the passion of its participants.

As the event came to a close, the winners celebrated their hard-fought victories, while others reflected on their performance and looked forward to future opportunities.

The 6th Shenyang Rowing Open not only showcased the power and grace of rowing but also brought together individuals from different backgrounds to celebrate this exhilarating sport. The event served as a platform for athletes to showcase their talents and for audiences to witness the beauty of rowing.

Through this international gathering, the Shenyang Rowing Open has solidified its position as a premier rowing event, attracting participants from all over the world and promoting the growth and development of rowing in China.

Photo credit: Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Wei

