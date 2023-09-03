Melody Opens Up About Divorce on Chinese Reality Show “Goodbye Lover 3”

Melody, also known as Yin Yue, made headlines earlier this year when she announced her shocking divorce from her husband of 17 years, Wu Yuqi. Just a month after the separation, Melody surprised fans by participating in the Chinese divorce reality show “Goodbye Lover 3” in Changsha.

In the latest episode of the show, Melody was asked a rather unconventional question by Chinese actress Sun Yi. “Do you like to eat soft or hard peaches now?” Sun Yi inquired, leaving the audience in anticipation. The host group couldn’t contain their excitement and burst into applause, signaling that they were delighted with Melody’s response.

The question about peaches holds a deeper meaning, as Melody had previously shared on the show that she once bought two boxes of American peaches from a hypermarket. However, the differing preferences of her daughter and ex-husband, who liked softer and harder peaches respectively, led to her exhaustion as she tried to please both of them. Melody tearfully expressed her disappointment at not being asked what texture she preferred. However, her recent response to the peach question demonstrated her satisfaction with her single life after the divorce.

It is worth noting that Melody’s divorce was not without controversy. Shortly after the announcement, her ex-husband hired a lawyer to challenge the “divorce agreement,” accusing her of various wrongdoings. Despite these allegations, Melody has chosen not to engage in a public dispute, emphasizing that every story has two sides.

Melody’s response regarding the softness or hardness of peaches indirectly reflects her state of mind after the divorce. Her past revelation of feeling uncared for within her family further reinforces this sentiment. Nevertheless, by participating in “Goodbye Lover 3,” Melody has bravely confronted the challenges of her past and appeared to embrace her newfound independence.

Fans and viewers can keep up with Melody’s journey on the show by watching the “Goodbye Lover 3” trailer, which has been widely shared on social media platforms. As Melody continues to navigate through her divorce and rebuild her life, her participation in the reality show has undoubtedly captivated audiences and left them rooting for her happiness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

