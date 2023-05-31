Switch to TSMC chips! Three major upgrade highlights of Google’s next-generation Pixel Watch exposed

(Photo/Bloomberg)

After Google’s first Pixel Watch smart watch was launched last year, its simple and cute appearance has been favored by many consumers. It is reported that Google will launch a second-generation model in the fall. The latest foreign media “9to5google” revealed 3 major upgrade highlights.

Currently, the Pixel Watch uses the Exynos W920, which is the same level as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It is made by Samsung Semiconductor. It is already a chip launched in 2018. Its performance and power consumption are difficult to compare with Apple’s Apple Watch. According to reports, Google will switch to the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series of watch chips, which are built on TSMC’s 4nm process to greatly improve performance.

Please read on…

With the upgrade of the Snapdragon W5 chip, the battery life pain point of the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be improved. At present, after the first representative model turns on the “Always on Display” (Always on Display), it is difficult to survive even a day. “9to5google” stated that the first Although the battery capacity of the second generation has not increased much, it can have more than one day of battery life after turning on the “continuous standby screen”, and even with power saving settings, it can reach up to more than two days.

Finally, Pixel Watch will further integrate Google’s Fitbit features. It is reported that it will have the same sensors as Fitbit Sense 2, bringing functions such as skin electrical activity, stress management, and body temperature monitoring. The Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to debut alongside the Pixel 8, and is expected to be unveiled at Google’s fall presentation this year.

“You may also want to see”

The market share of the top 3 hot-selling brands of smart watches is released!Indian brand soars to the second largest in the world

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities