Home » Synology VPN Plus Server at risk: New IT vulnerability warning
Technology

Synology VPN Plus Server at risk: New IT vulnerability warning

by admin
Synology VPN Plus Server at risk: New IT vulnerability warning

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found for Synology VPN Plus Server. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Synology Security Advisory (Stand: 11.05.2023).

Security Advisory for Synology VPN Plus Server – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)
CVSS Base Score: 9,1
CVSS Temporal Score: 7,9
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.1.

Synology VPN Plus Server Bug: Vulnerability allows file manipulation

VPN Plus Server is an extension for Synology Router.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Synology VPN Plus Server to manipulate files.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products
Synology VPN Plus Server < 1.4.6-0685 (cpe:/a:synology:vpn_plus_server)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly.
  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.
See also  SIE is about to carry out general cleaning and begins to ban low-quality trophy games from being released on the shelves- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Synology Security Advisory vom 2023-05-11 (12.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://www.synology.com/en-global/support/security/Synology_SA_23_04

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Synology VPN Plus Server. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/12/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Aounuma and Fujibayashi, interview with the authors of...

Lock: “FPÖ TV” cannot upload videos to YouTube

The 2031 Prize starts again, 55 prizes and...

The car-machine software war begins! Google launches more...

Transitional agreement with Siae: music is back on...

Cosmic Rays Reveal 2,500-Year-Old Ancient Greek Catacombs |...

Transitional agreement with Siae: music is back on...

Biomotion Technologies achieves victory in Graz

YouTuber admits intentional plane crash for clicks

Meta-Siae, agreement (transitional): music returns to Facebook and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy