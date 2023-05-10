“System Shock Remake” announced that the game has been completed and the PC version will be released on May 30 “System Shock remake”

Game publisher Prime Matter and development team Nightdive Studios announced today that the first-person action-adventure game “System Shock” has successfully completed production and will be released on PC (Steam/ GOG/Epic Games Store) platform, and the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of this work are scheduled to be launched later.

“Cyber ​​Shock” is a first-person role-playing game launched in 1994. The series was originally developed by Irrational Games until the end of 2018 when it was determined that Nightdive Studios had obtained the right to develop the series; It is a completely remade work based on “System Shock”. The project started fundraising in 2016 and successfully reached the standard. “System Shock Remastered Edition” was originally scheduled to come out in the summer of 2021, and then the team postponed the release time, and announced in January this year that the game will come out in March. However, the team subsequently adjusted the launch date of the game again, announcing today that the game has been produced and will be released on May 30. The story of “System Shock Remastered Edition” tells that a crazy AI “SHODAN” took control of the space station “Citadel” and turned the crew on the space station into an army composed of cyborgs and mutants; and SHODAN plans to Launch the same offensive on Earth. In the game, players will use weapons that combine stealth, deceit and futuristic styles to advance into the depths of the space station. On the way, they will encounter tests such as traps and puzzles, and stop SHODAN’s actions before the situation deteriorates to avoid the extinction of mankind.

According to the official statement, the gameplay of “Cyber ​​Shock Remastered Edition” combines new visual effects, control updates, interface adjustments, and new sound effects and soundtracks to match each other, while new enemies will appear in the game, and the hacking system has been improved and a new dismemberment system has been added. . In addition, development team Nightdive Studios is also working with many of the “System Shock” team members, including the return of the original SHODAN voice actor Terri Brosius.

The PC version of “System Shock Remastered Edition” is scheduled to be officially launched on May 30. The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Players who pre-order will be able to get “Network Shock 2: Enhanced Edition” (temporary translation, original name: System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition); this PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S version is scheduled to be released later.