Handed down beautiful diamonds, eternal love Tiffany and Yang Youning and Wang Yongying and his wife present a new blockbuster true love

May 9, 2023——The world famous jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. Tiffany joined hands with Yang Youning and Wang Yongying to present a brand-new true love blockbuster, interpreting the true meaning of love in plain language, and feeling the love between lovers in holding hands and looking at each other in the camera. Sincere emotions, appreciate Tiffany’s delicate capture of love and deep feelings.

“Modern love, simple and pure”

For Yang Youning and Wang Yongying, love is tolerance and companionship. Although the working field and growth environment are different, after experiencing the ups and downs of acquaintance and love, they always firmly choose each other and join hands for the rest of their lives. In the blockbuster, the two narrated their feelings about love.

Youning Yang and Yongying Wang appear in Tiffany’s new true love blockbuster

Because they love each other, they become more comfortable and gain more steadfastness, because they know that someone understands them and understands that they have something to rely on in their hearts; and because of love, every minute and every second together is extremely precious, whether it is travel or daily life, Time spent together is the best gift.

Yang Youning and Wang Yongying’s perception of love is also the love concept that Tiffany has always adhered to. True love has nothing to do with other things, but lies in the two people who love each other, maintain freedom in staying together, and gain strength in understanding. From this moment to every moment in the future, it is a moving poem of modern love.

“Beautiful diamonds handed down from generation to generation, condensed with ingenuity”

It is Tiffany’s unparalleled diamonds that have witnessed countless immortal loves in the world. From initiating the modern style of diamond jewelry to exploring innovative craftsmanship, the vision of the founder Charles Lewis Tiffany not only shaped the world‘s beautiful vision for diamonds, but also established Tiffany’s authoritative position in the field of diamonds.

Today, Tiffany still creates each diamond with passion. Starting with rough stones, Tiffany has been adhering to responsible diamond mining and selecting them with strict standards. Therefore, only 0.04% of gem-quality diamonds in the world can continue their journey, further releasing their brilliance under the craftsmanship. As an important item in the 4C standard, the cut affects the brilliance of the diamond. Tiffany is also well aware of the important impact of cut on brilliance, never sacrifices the beauty of diamonds for carat weight, insists on cutting carefully with precise proportions, and aims to endow diamonds with unique charm.

Left: Tiffany & Co. Tiffany The Tiffany® Setting Six Claws Inlaid Diamond Ring; Forever Series Platinum Inlaid Diamond Ring Right: Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Tiffany True Series Platinum Inlaid Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Engagement Diamond Ring

Tiffany’s diamond traceability journey further highlights the brand’s ingenuity and persistence. From becoming the first luxury jewelry brand to provide information on the origin of diamonds in 2019, to launching the diamond process traceability system in 2020, Tiffany’s pioneering move has made every link implement consistent high standards, and let customers further understand what they regard as The care that treasures diamonds receive.

“Exquisite design, timeless”

In order to live up to every love and commitment, Tiffany creates diamond works with the aesthetic concept of leading the times. In 1886, The Tiffany® Setting six-claw inlaid diamond ring came out. The exquisite six-claw ring setting lifted the diamond high, and the scorching light seemed to bloom in the sky. Since then, the romantic tradition of diamond ring proposals has been opened, and it has written a sweet footnote for countless moving stories.

Left: Tiffany & Co. Tiffany The Tiffany® Setting six-claw inlaid diamond ring; Right: Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Tiffany True series platinum inlaid round brilliant cut diamond engagement diamond ring; T series T True 18K white gold paved diamond ring

The Tiffany True series engagement diamond ring outlines the pure and true appearance of love with a modern design with geometric beauty. Whether it is a white diamond style with the innovative Tiffany True cutting process, or a yellow diamond style with a cushion cut, it is a modern reappearance of Tiffany diamond heritage and the origin of true love.

Wang Yongying wears Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Tiffany True series engagement diamond ring

As a classic design of the brand, the Tiffany T series interprets multiple emotional connections with the deconstruction and extension of the iconic “T” pattern. The Tiffany T1 series combines “T” and “1” ingeniously, and the avant-garde design highlights the uniqueness of love. Tiffany T series T True works are designed with interlocking letters, representing the modern love that is independent and independent hand in hand. It is paved with extraordinary Tiffany diamonds, and the light of love shines in every day since then.

Yang Youning wears Tiffany T series T True bracelet and ring, Tiffany T1 series bracelet and ring See also He is DIOR J'ADORE in my heart|DIOR|Model_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

Looking back a hundred years, Tiffany has always cherished the different meanings of diamonds to everyone, constantly exploring the infinite possibilities of ingenuity inheritance and innovative design, and using the beauty of diamonds across generations to reflect the eternal true love story.