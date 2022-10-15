After the creative group MSCHF launched controversial shoes such as “Wavy Baby” and “Super Normal”, this time, it examines the fashion environment from the unique perspective of the brand, launches a special shoe called “AC1” and invites Bloody Osiris Taking the lead in the interpretation of the feet, through the design of protective gear to create customized boots with functional aesthetics, so as to give a new meaning to the word “fashion victim”.

The name “AC1” is most likely the abbreviation of “Air Cast 1”, Air Cast is a well-known medical equipment brand in the United States, and “Air Cast 1” is Nike’s collaboration with designer Riccardo Tisci in 2015 for leg injuries. The shoes created by the author, both in terms of name and appearance, MSCHF seems to have pushed subversive aesthetics and innuendo to new heights. ) inner layer, and the “AC1″ fixed by two nylon straps, which seems funny and nonsensical, but it is actually an excessive design that does not pay attention to the comfort of high-end fashion shoes, or a mockery of blindly following the fashion, with ” The imagery that one day you will surely stumble on this” serves as a warning.

The MSCHF “AC1” shoe is expected to hit the MSCHF Sneakers website at 2pm EST on October 19th, with a wider global release later this year, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.