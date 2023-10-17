Systemic Reaction Announces Cease of Development for Multiplayer Shooting Game ‘Second Extinction’

Systemic Reaction, the development team behind the popular multiplayer cooperative shooting game “Second Extinction,” has announced that they will be ceasing the development of the game after its last update. The game has already been taken off the market, although the servers will still be operational until later next year. This marks the official closure of “Second Extinction.”

Originally released in 2020, “Second Extinction” had plans to launch the official version 1.0 by the end of 2022. However, due to certain problems and limited resources within the small development team, they were unable to achieve the desired quality for the game. As a result, they had to make the difficult decision to halt its development.

The game “Second Extinction” was developed by Systemic Reaction, a team from Sweden’s Avalanche Studios Group, who are also known for their game “Generation Zero.” “Second Extinction” is a 3-player cooperative survival shooting game where players must face off against mutant dinosaurs that have taken over the Earth. Using unique weapons, abilities, and skill combinations, players must work together to make these dinosaurs extinct once again.

While “Second Extinction” received praise from players for its professional gun shooting feel, art style, and difficulty design, it also faced mixed reviews on platforms like Steam. Initial connection issues and the lack of AI teammates affected the single-player experience, which resulted in the game receiving varied ratings.

In an attempt to boost the game’s popularity, “Second Extinction” was made free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store platform. Unfortunately, this strategy did not have the desired effect.

As of now, “Second Extinction” will no longer be available for purchase on any platform, and the Steam store has closed the purchase button for the game. The official team behind the game will provide another announcement before shutting down the servers in 2024. This means that players who still want to experience the game will have limited time left to do so.

It is a disappointing outcome for fans of “Second Extinction,” but ultimately the development team has had to make the difficult decision to cease its development.

