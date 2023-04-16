Home » Tail light: High on the heater
Tail light: High on the heater

Sthe colleague sends a message these days, “High off the bus”. That went quickly, after Corona comes before cannabis, you have to be Minister of Health, he’s having fun. But the lady isn’t founding a joint club at all, unfortunately misread, she’s just nice, it was “Hi from the bus”. Déformation professionnelle, we’re already high in the boiler room. Anyone who reads the taillight regularly knows about the polemics that occur in places, which is why it is important to note: Everything that follows is the truth and nothing but the truth, at most real satire.

Holger Appel

Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Call the heating engineer. How much does a Habeck heat pump cost and when can he install it? “You need,” says the man: a decent quality heat pump, around 15,000 euros. In addition, a buffer tank with a capacity of around 200 liters, not available until further notice. That’s why the installation fails. Perhaps also in the much-needed space in the basement, he would have to look at that again. The hot water tank also has to go somewhere. Furthermore, a control unit and an electrician to wire everything, for the last connection there were 4500 euros on the bill. In addition, a platform on the outside, possibly cast, the ground wire, a little digging, all in all a week’s work. We are lucky, our house already has underfloor heating, which reduces the intervention. Estimated to be 52,000 euros. I’m sorry, what?

Well, funny, says the man, high demand drives up prices, which keep going up instead of going down. He doesn’t know whether the Federal Minister of Economics and his advisors live on the moon, their plan definitely doesn’t work here on earth. There is only a market for used heaters in stories, the devices are used until they are scrap. All of this can be known if it isn’t always just representatives of industry rubbing hands and politicians making flowery promises that are interviewed in discussion rounds on television. But sometimes someone from the front, chimney sweeps or plumbers, someone with a real idea. “What’s going on is like going to a pedicure with a toothache,” says the heating engineer. How many joints are there for 52,000 euros? Suddenly they seem like a really good alternative.

