Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick had a lot to unpack on the fourth-quarter earnings call, including some clear signs that Grand Theft Auto VI could be coming out next fiscal year. Years (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025).

But that wasn’t the only interesting detail Zelnick had to share, as GamesIndustry.biz took the opportunity to ask him if we’d be getting mid-generation console upgrades like the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, to which he replied : “We may adding that they “Little impact on business“.

Both PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X were announced at this time last generation, and if Zelnick is right – he probably is, as Microsoft and Sony sure want Take-Two to optimize their games for better hardware if any Word – we’ll likely hear more about this next week at Sony’s presentation or Microsoft’s presentation.