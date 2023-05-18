Home » Take-Two Boss Says ‘We’ll Probably’ Get Mid-Gen Console Upgrades – Gamereactor
Technology

Take-Two Boss Says ‘We’ll Probably’ Get Mid-Gen Console Upgrades – Gamereactor

by admin
Take-Two Boss Says ‘We’ll Probably’ Get Mid-Gen Console Upgrades – Gamereactor

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick had a lot to unpack on the fourth-quarter earnings call, including some clear signs that Grand Theft Auto VI could be coming out next fiscal year. Years (April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025).

But that wasn’t the only interesting detail Zelnick had to share, as GamesIndustry.biz took the opportunity to ask him if we’d be getting mid-generation console upgrades like the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, to which he replied : “We may adding that they “Little impact on business.

Both PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X were announced at this time last generation, and if Zelnick is right – he probably is, as Microsoft and Sony sure want Take-Two to optimize their games for better hardware if any Word – we’ll likely hear more about this next week at Sony’s presentation or Microsoft’s presentation.

See also  On the Internet: Important tips on privacy

You may also like

HPE Aruba strengthens parent company ties to pursue...

“Brown Dust” IP derived puzzle collection RPG “Magic...

Don’t know how to match CPU and GPU?...

All-Flash SAN, FAS storage and business services

US survey shows Android switching to iPhone camp...

And if Italy bet on its ChatGpt?

Pirelli P Zero Race TT 700x26c

GTA 6 publisher hints at launch next year,...

subscribers to the subscription with advertising are growing

With the new game of Minecraft UT, it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy