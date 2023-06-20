Home » Tape drive, archive data on tape quickly
Overland-Tandberg introduces LTO tape drives and LTFS cross-platform management software. Combined, they make it easy to archive large amounts of data to tape. Compatible running Windows, MacOS, and Linux, the LTFS software utility allows Overland-Tandberg tape drives to be mounted and viewed directly from operating systems as large-capacity hard drives. Up to 18 TB native (45 TB compressed) of data can be stored on them in a simple and immediate way, thanks also to the drag and drop support.

High levels of reliability

In addition to remarkable ease of use, Overland-Tandberg tape drives allow you to benefit from costs per TB that are far lower than those of traditional hard drives. They also ensure maximum security thanks to the support of AES 256-bit encryption and guarantee very high levels of reliability over time. LTO tapes are, in fact, designed to retain stored information for up to 30 years.

Reduction of energy consumption

The benefits that belt technology offers in terms of environmental impact should also be underlined. In fact, using tape drives to store cold data reduces energy consumption by more than 80% compared to equivalent capacity HDD-based solutions. An aspect that has positive repercussions both on electricity bills and on CO2 emissions. LTO tapes, moreover, are made from materials recyclablea feature which, together with the long life over time, allows to reduce the generation of electronic waste to a minimum.

Archive data to tape

Michelangelo Di Ianni, Italy Channel Sales Manager of Overland-Tandberg
Our LTO Ultrium drives, together with LTFS software, represent the ideal solution for companies to introduce tape technology for the first time and immediately benefit from the advantages it offers. In addition to the extreme simplicity of use, the possibility of having a storage space virtually infinite, in fact, our proposals offer an unbeatable cost per TB. They are also able to guarantee levels of reliability and high performance. All this at very attractive costs, when compared to all other storage solutions.

