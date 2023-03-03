In an interview with Total Film Magazine, Taron Egerton discussed his upcoming roles in Apple TV+ and Marv Studios’ Tetris, as well as the popular fan rumor that he’s taking over from James Bond.

Tetris follows Henk Rogers’ role in the development and distribution of the titular game, and sees Egerton reunite with producer Matthew Vaughn.

Egerton is passionate about Tetris as a project.

He said: “It’s hard to wrap my head around it. I read it and it’s as crazy as a box of frogs, you know?

“It’s a crazy story with this really cute, quirky central character. Yeah, I just thought, ‘Why not? I’ll have a little bit.’ Right when the first lockdown was over, I signed up for the film .

“The world has stopped for a few months and I’m just happy to be back out there, really.

Egerton has also been linked to James Bond rumors, especially because of his role as Eggy in the Kingsman series.

When asked, he said: “I think they already have someone, not me.

“I’ve never been in the conversation. I’ve never seen the broccoli. They’ve never asked me.

“I was never one of the guys they looked at. I just didn’t think I was the right guy.

I think there is a much better candidate for this role than me. But, you know, I’m a very willing audience. They are wonderful movies.

Egerton just finished filming the upcoming Netflix film “Carry On,” Tetris will stream on Apple TV+ on March 31, and “Carry On” has yet to set a release date.