Does eating fruit after meals make you fat? The nutritionist’s answer

Does eating fruit after meals make you fat? The nutritionist’s answer

How many times have we heard that eating fruit at the end of a meal makes you fat? This is a question that many ask themselves, is it true that eating fruit after meals makes you fat? The nutritionist’s answer can help solve this conundrum and we will explain it below.

Does eating fruit after meals make you fat?

In fact, some fruit nutrients can slow down the transit of food in the gastrointestinal tract and give rise to abdominal swelling, especially in those suffering from ulcers or colitis, but generally fruit does not involve any contraindication if eaten after meals, on the contrary consuming two – three fruits a day even after meals is important for our health and weight control.

The benefits of fruit after meals

Eating fruit after meals helps control blood sugar, because the sugars it contains are released into the blood more slowly than eating the same fruit on an empty stomach. The important thing, as with all foods, is not to overdo the quantities.

Vitamin C and the acidity contained in most of the fruit reduces the sense of hunger, so in order not to gain weight it is better to reduce the amount of other foods and switch to fruit immediately.

Furthermore, many studies have established that habitually eating five portions of fruit a day protects against diseases such as heart attack, hypertension, colon cancer.

Conclusions

We can therefore conclude by affirming that eating fruit after meals does not make you fat, on the contrary it is an ally for our health, moreover it is right to remember that in the right quantities it can be safely consumed after lunch or dinner, but it is also perfect for breakfast and as a snack, perhaps accompanied by walnuts, a teaspoon of honey and a few flakes of cheese.

Therefore debunked the false myth that fruit after meals makes you fat, as well explained by nutritionists.

