A decision must be made by March 21st. The “Kronen Zeitung” was the first to report that UEFA had granted a deadline for naming the venue. At the beginning of February, ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick expressed the desire to use the Rapid Stadium for international matches in the future. As a second possible alternative to the extensive Happel-Oval, the German prefers the Red Bull Arena of champions Salzburg in Wals-Siezenheim for big games.

The new Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, where the ÖFB team welcomes Azerbaijan and Estonia on March 24th and 27th at the start of the European Championship qualifiers, is too small with a capacity of around 17,000 spectators for international games for the Sweden game . “Salzburg was being discussed,” confirmed Neuhold. However, the stadium is not available due to “maintenance measures in the non-match time”. The Salzburgers argued with the necessary lawn care.

GEPA/Armin Rathner



Rapid homestead as an alternative

So Vienna remains – with the new alternative Hütteldorf. The Allianz Stadium holds 24,000 fans for international games. “I have the feeling that Rapid is also interested and will do everything possible to find a solution,” said Neuhold. There is no pressure on the club from the ÖFB. “There are honest discussions and a constructive dialogue” – above all with the new Rapid managing director Steffen Hofmann.

No international match has ever taken place in the Allianz Stadium, which opened in 2016. Supporters and residents have always expressed concerns. The last games of the ÖFB team in Hütteldorf – 2007 in the old Hanappi Stadium – were overshadowed by abuse for the ex-Rapidler Andreas Ivanschitz. “The basis for it to work must be a broad commitment from Rapid,” said Neuhold about a possible return. “We don’t want to force it, but we want to remain in a constructive dialogue.”

If all concerns are not resolved by the end of the UEFA deadline in two and a half weeks, according to Neuhold, the return to Hütteldorf, which was not least desired by Rangnick, could also be considered at a later date. Rapid was still reluctant on Friday about the question of ÖFB international matches in their own stadium. “There is nothing to say about that at the moment,” said sporting director Markuskatzer in a press conference ahead of Sunday’s league hit against Salzburg.