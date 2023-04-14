9
Michael A. Taylor, Edouard Julien & Carlos Correa hit BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK homers as Twins take 9-0 lead vs. Yanks in first
Michael A. Taylor, Edouard Julien & Carlos Correa smacked BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK homers to help the Minnesota Twins grab a 9-0 lead against the New York Yankees in the first inning.
3 HOURS AGO・MLB・0:41
