The United States had warned Italy, with a report sent to the Ministry of Justice, of the risk leak the Artem Uss. But, nevertheless, no extraordinary measures have been taken. The figure emerges from the documents attached to the investigation into the Russian tycoon and puts the government in difficulty. As was inevitable, the Uss escape has become a political case. AND yesterday Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni explained to Copasir that if there has been a responsibility it is not to be identified either in the Intelligence nor in the government.

