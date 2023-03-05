A friend took 500 photos in a row for you with an iPhone, too much space?Don’t be afraid, just one click to merge

What should I do if the iPhone space is almost full? Have you tried deleting duplicate photos?When Apple launched iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 last year, in addition to allowing users to lock hidden items and recently deleted photos in the “Album”, it also added a “Duplicate Item” option, allowing you to quickly and easily Delete identical photos to save space on iPhone

Click on “Photos” and click on “Album” at the bottom. After scrolling to the bottom of the page, you will see “Duplicate Items”. The size of each photo, iOS 16 will classify photos that appear to be the same, but have different resolutions, file formats, or other slight differences into this place

Then if you want to save space on your phone, just press “Merge” on the right, and the system will keep a version that combines the highest quality and relevant information, and merge two similar photos into one file, and you can instantly Free up some space for organizing your phone.After Deng Deng pressed “Merge”, the original 8 photos became 6 photos

The above tips are provided for your reference. You may have heard of this function a long time ago, but you have encountered the kind: a friend took 20 photos for you in a row, or you were too happy to go out and accidentally took 500 photos in a row at Disney. In the case of Zhang Chengcheng, it is a very efficient way to clean up the phone by merging them with duplicate items. Anyone who is interested may wish to try it