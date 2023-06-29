[Teaching]AI text generation music MusicGen teaching typing can help you create new songs + adapt styles

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT, there has been a wave of AI fever around the world, and AI has also advanced by leaps and bounds this year. Recently, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced the launch of “MusicGen” music generation AI. No knowledge of music theory is required. Users only need to know how to use Prompt to create new songs or adapt existing songs. In addition to launching the open source version on Github, MusicGen also provides an online version for users to simply try. The following editor will share with you how to use this AI to generate songs.

▲MusicGen web version interface

MusicGen web version teaching

Web version MusicGen link:

After clicking the above link to enter the web version of MusicGen, you will see the following page. The layout is very simple, with only 3 columns.

Of the above 3 columns, only the left 2 can be operated by the user, and the generated/adapted songs will be displayed in the rightmost column. If you want to use Prompt to create a song from 0, you can type in the “Prompt input field” and tell AI what kind of song you want. If you want to adapt existing music, you can drag and drop your music to the lower left column, and then enter the genre you want in the Prompt input column above after the upload is complete. If you don’t have a clue for a while, you can also use the examples provided at the bottom of the page.

Text (Prompt) generates a song

The editor first tried to use Prompt to call AI to compose a song for me, so I entered the following Prompt.

After about 3 minutes of waiting, MusicGen generated a piece of music of about 15 seconds. Seeing the orange sound ripple (green frame) in the right column means that the AI ​​has generated your song.

After listening to it, I feel that MusicGen has indeed generated songs according to the requirements. The music is indeed a bit lofi and a bit jazzy, and there are really clapping sounds in the background.

▲AI-generated songs

Text (Prompt) to change the genre

The editor first tried to use Prompt to ask AI to compose a song for me, so I entered the following Prompt and uploaded Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up.

▲The song used in this test — Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up

The editor entered the above prompt, and the results are as follows:

▲AI-generated songs

After listening to it, the editor felt that it was really uplifting and cheerful, but it was hard to recognize that this song was adapted from Never Gonna Give You Up.

Afterwards, the editor tried to input a simpler prompt to see if it was because the prompt was too complicated and the whole song was changed too much.

▲This time, the editor only entered a simple prompt

▲AI-generated songs

I don’t know if it’s because I’ve listened to it too many times and my hearing is tired. I think this version is better than the one above. A few people can vaguely recognize that this song is adapted from Never Gonna Give You Up.

