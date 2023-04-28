Home » Tech Depths Podcast: AI Chatbots and Open Assistant
Technology

Tech Depths Podcast: AI Chatbots and Open Assistant

by admin
Tech Depths Podcast: AI Chatbots and Open Assistant

The 42nd episode of this podcast is about the technology that is currently seen as the answer to everything and nothing: ChatGPT.

Andreas Köpf from Open Assistant is visiting Nico Kreiling this time. The two discuss how ChatGPT kick-started the technology revolution and what implications it has for the future. The conversation first goes back to the basics of ChatGPT. It takes an in-depth look at the Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) that helps Large Language Models follow users’ intentions.

The post introduces Open Assistant as an open-source alternative to ChatGPT, which has built a dedicated community that has released the dataset and models with a free license. Nico and Andreas discuss which hardware and models were used for the training. Ethics is an important issue because when creating the training data, you have to be careful about the correct answers to potentially dangerous questions.

Finally, the discussion partners take a look at the social dimension and discuss the upcoming transformations and next development steps.

Recommended Editorial Content

External content will be loaded here with your consent.


(rme)

To home page

See also  "An award to startups that change our climate"

You may also like

Little Nightmares has sold over 12 million copies

Sonic and Lego, at full speed in the...

BIOSTAR Mini Pro series mini PCs are now...

Sloths Five Episode 595 – Nerd News –...

The start-up that (easily) converts the boat to...

6 fans 12 apertures! Sharkoon RGB Hex Case

VW brings Plug & Charge for existing vehicles...

Grimes: use artificial intelligence to create new songs...

20% off the new game Terra Nil! The...

49-euro ticket on the ICE: There are these...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy